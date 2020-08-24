JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IRB Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.30% to Rs 5.19 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.30% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.198.55 -39 OPM %7.324.44 -PBDT0.150.18 -17 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU