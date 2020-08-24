Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.30% to Rs 5.19 crore

Net profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.30% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.198.557.324.440.150.180.010.040.010.04

