Uniroyal Marine Exports standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.30% to Rs 5.19 croreNet profit of Uniroyal Marine Exports declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.30% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.198.55 -39 OPM %7.324.44 -PBDT0.150.18 -17 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
