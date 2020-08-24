Vintron Informatics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 77.05% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net Loss of Vintron Informatics reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 77.05% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.155.01-6.965.59-0.200.05-0.52-0.18-0.52-0.18

