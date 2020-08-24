JUST IN
Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.69% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.69% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.2920.04 -29 OPM %51.4347.90 -PBDT3.655.70 -36 PBT-1.082.85 PL NP-0.273.29 PL

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:38 IST

