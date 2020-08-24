Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
L&T Infotech shares surge nearly 8 pc after Q4 results
-
Sales decline 28.69% to Rs 14.29 croreNet loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.69% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.2920.04 -29 OPM %51.4347.90 -PBDT3.655.70 -36 PBT-1.082.85 PL NP-0.273.29 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU