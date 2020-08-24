K K Fincorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet loss of K K Fincorp reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-300.00-500.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.05 40 PBT-0.03-0.05 40 NP-0.020.10 PL
