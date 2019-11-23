JUST IN
Unistar Multimedia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2019 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Unistar Multimedia reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2019 and during the previous quarter ended September 2018.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 13:51 IST

