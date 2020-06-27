JUST IN
Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 63.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 63.78% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.73% to Rs 69.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 51.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10.7913.82 -22 51.1266.25 -23 OPM %1.672.97 -2.642.64 - PBDT6.7418.39 -63 70.2967.17 5 PBT6.7218.38 -63 70.2367.11 5 NP6.5718.14 -64 69.5666.42 5

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 14:15 IST

