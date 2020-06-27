Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 63.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 63.78% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.73% to Rs 69.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.84% to Rs 51.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

