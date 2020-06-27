JUST IN
Business Standard

Arvind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 1641.56 crore

Net loss of Arvind reported to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 1641.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1859.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.72% to Rs 95.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 226.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 7369.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7142.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1641.561859.39 -12 7369.007142.18 3 OPM %9.569.88 -9.369.89 - PBDT113.03142.19 -21 508.45570.98 -11 PBT36.0279.42 -55 218.00335.93 -35 NP-12.3064.01 PL 95.65226.23 -58

First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 14:15 IST

