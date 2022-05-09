United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1461, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 7.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1461, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 7.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37279.3, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1459.75, down 1.49% on the day. United Breweries Ltd jumped 20.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 7.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 107.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

