United Credit standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.54% to Rs 0.71 croreNet profit of United Credit rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.710.52 37 OPM %40.8515.38 -PBDT0.290.10 190 PBT0.280.10 180 NP0.200.07 186
