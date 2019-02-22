United Spirits Ltd edges up 0.62%, gains for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 539.8, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% jump in and a 9.55% jump in the FMCG.

is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 539.8, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 10787.1. The Sensex is at 35852.89, down 0.13%. has slipped around 6.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29166.35, up 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 538.8, up 0.2% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 16.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.82% jump in NIFTY and a 9.55% jump in the

The PE of the stock is 52.57 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)