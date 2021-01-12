United Spirits Ltd spurts 0.79%, gains for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 647, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.87% in last one year as compared to a 17.91% jump in NIFTY and a 12.08% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 647, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 14537.7. The Sensex is at 49359.99, up 0.18%. United Spirits Ltd has gained around 8.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34681.25, down 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 648.3, up 0.98% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is up 10.87% in last one year as compared to a 17.91% jump in NIFTY and a 12.08% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 172.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

