Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Motors Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2021.
Apar Industries Ltd spiked 11.98% to Rs 407.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3241 shares in the past one month.
Tata Motors Ltd soared 10.59% to Rs 243.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 146.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.23 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd surged 9.88% to Rs 27.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.81 lakh shares in the past one month.
Tata Motors-DVR advanced 9.62% to Rs 98.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.54 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd rose 8.71% to Rs 64.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.
