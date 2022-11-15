Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 212.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 514.28 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 212.17% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 514.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 451.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.514.28451.169.003.4637.3416.2831.699.9825.918.30

