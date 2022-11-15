JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 212.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 514.28 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 212.17% to Rs 25.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 514.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 451.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales514.28451.16 14 OPM %9.003.46 -PBDT37.3416.28 129 PBT31.699.98 218 NP25.918.30 212

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU