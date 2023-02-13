Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 30.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 121.50 crore

Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 30.99% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.121.50106.023.704.843.454.122.193.061.672.42

