Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit declines 30.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.60% to Rs 121.50 croreNet profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied declined 30.99% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.60% to Rs 121.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 106.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales121.50106.02 15 OPM %3.704.84 -PBDT3.454.12 -16 PBT2.193.06 -28 NP1.672.42 -31
