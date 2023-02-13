India Lease Development reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore

India Lease Development reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.17011.7600.0300.0300.03

