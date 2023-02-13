Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 798.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 525.44% to Rs 7.13 croreNet profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 798.51% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 525.44% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.131.14 525 OPM %94.2559.65 -PBDT6.720.69 874 PBT6.670.64 942 NP6.020.67 799
