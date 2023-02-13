JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Australia Market extends losses
Business Standard

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 798.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 525.44% to Rs 7.13 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 798.51% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 525.44% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.131.14 525 OPM %94.2559.65 -PBDT6.720.69 874 PBT6.670.64 942 NP6.020.67 799

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU