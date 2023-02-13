Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 798.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 525.44% to Rs 7.13 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 798.51% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 525.44% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.131.1494.2559.656.720.696.670.646.020.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)