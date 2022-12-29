Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging orders worth Rs 123 cr

-
ALSO READ
Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 141.60% in the September 2022 quarter
Hitachi Energy bags power transformers supply contract from NTPC Renewable
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 139 crore
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 500 cr
Gensol Engg hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 153 cr
-
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) advanced 2.90% to Rs 56.75 after the company said that it has been awarded orders of transformers for total contract value of Rs 123 crore from one of the central utility.The orders fall under the normal course of business, said the company.
With this order, the company's order book as on date stood at Rs 1,513 crore.
Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 141.6% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 15.1% increase in sales to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU