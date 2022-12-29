Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging orders worth Rs 123 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) advanced 2.90% to Rs 56.75 after the company said that it has been awarded orders of transformers for total contract value of Rs 123 crore from one of the central utility.

The orders fall under the normal course of business, said the company.

With this order, the company's order book as on date stood at Rs 1,513 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 141.6% to Rs 11.50 crore on a 15.1% increase in sales to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)