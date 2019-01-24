Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 93.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.48% to Rs 9.51 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 93.38% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.5111.12 -14 OPM %2.3116.91 -PBDT0.151.87 -92 PBT0.141.86 -92 NP0.091.36 -93
