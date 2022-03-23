Urja Global spurts on setting up e-scooter assembling unit in Nashik

-
Urja Global advanced 2.89% to Rs 19.20 after the company set up an assembling unit for e-scooters in Nashik (Maharashtra) on 22 March 2022 for supply in western zone of India.
The net profit of Urja Global declined 39.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales declined 35.58% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 38.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.
Urja Global is a vertically integrated company operating in the power sector. It is into the business of providing on grid and off grid power solutions through solar energy. It operates power generation coal trading engineering procurement and construction (EPC) and development.
