Usha Martin Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Surya Roshni Ltd, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 March 2021.

Usha Martin Ltd spiked 19.36% to Rs 35.45 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85863 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd soared 8.11% to Rs 390.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48510 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52280 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd surged 7.95% to Rs 65.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15448 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd advanced 7.41% to Rs 34.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd jumped 6.76% to Rs 178.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

