Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 14.81 points or 0.49% at 3033.86 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.89%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 3.39%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.14%),SJVN Ltd (down 1.48%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.13%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.08%), Adani Power Ltd (down 0.7%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.67%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.2%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.11%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.01%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 386.47 or 0.65% at 60242.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.75 points or 0.62% at 17915.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.9 points or 0.07% at 29946.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.07 points or 0.23% at 8928.79.

On BSE,1836 shares were trading in green, 1486 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

