Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 35.82 points or 0.93% at 3812.02 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.98%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.81%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.17%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.16%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.91%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.45%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.39%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.33%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (up 5.28%), Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 4.7%), and Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.57%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 470.06 or 0.74% at 62814.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.8 points or 0.71% at 18678.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 162.53 points or 0.55% at 29867.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.17 points or 0.62% at 9296.27.

On BSE,1915 shares were trading in green, 1485 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

