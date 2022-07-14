Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 44 points or 1.22% at 3562.53 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.39%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.92%),BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.21%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.91%),NLC India Ltd (down 1.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1.78%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.57%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1.32%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.7%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.5%).

On the other hand, SJVN Ltd (up 1.79%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.67%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.49%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.68 or 0.14% at 53437.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 37.85 points or 0.24% at 15928.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 171.82 points or 0.67% at 25618.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 51.58 points or 0.64% at 7989.45.

On BSE,1250 shares were trading in green, 1966 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

