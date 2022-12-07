Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 33.34 points or 0.87% at 3809.76 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.42%), SJVN Ltd (down 3.17%),Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 2.19%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.85%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NHPC Ltd (down 1.62%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.52%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.49%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.85%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.76%).
On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 4.15%), CESC Ltd (up 1.26%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 0.93%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 121.94 or 0.19% at 62504.42.
The Nifty 50 index was down 50.6 points or 0.27% at 18592.15.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 109.48 points or 0.37% at 29780.36.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 31.94 points or 0.34% at 9240.63.
On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1905 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.
