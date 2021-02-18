Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 41.84 points or 2.04% at 2090.94 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 5.4%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 4.97%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 4.46%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.35%),GE T&D India Ltd (up 2.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.16%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.94%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.93%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.74%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.48%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 4.76%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.16%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5.02 or 0.01% at 51698.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.2 points or 0.08% at 15221.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.19 points or 0.94% at 20070.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.97 points or 0.59% at 6778.22.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 740 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)