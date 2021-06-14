Utilties shares ease

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 34.8 points or 1.31% at 2627.17 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, BF Utilities Ltd (down 7.53%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.81%),PTC India Ltd (down 2.19%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NLC India Ltd (down 2.08%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.75%), CESC Ltd (down 1.33%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.31%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.25%).

On the other hand, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 7.8%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 5.39%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.16 or 0.06% at 52505.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2 points or 0.01% at 15797.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 11.38 points or 0.05% at 25104.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.1 points or 0.54% at 7866.52.

On BSE,1509 shares were trading in green, 1704 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

