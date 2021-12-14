Utilties stocks gain

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 23.08 points or 0.76% at 3078.51 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (up 4.95%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.82%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.42%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.15%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.19%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.01%), GE T&D India Ltd (up 0.99%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 0.94%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.86%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.45%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.04%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.91%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 156.05 or 0.27% at 58127.37.

The Nifty 50 index was down 48.4 points or 0.28% at 17319.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 60.75 points or 0.21% at 29392.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.63 points or 0.36% at 8934.04.

On BSE,1551 shares were trading in green, 1191 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

