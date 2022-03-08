Power stocks rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 101.12 points or 2.65% at 3915.09 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Tata Power Company Ltd (up 4.46%), Adani Power Ltd (up 3.95%),NTPC Ltd (up 3.88%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.99%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.61%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.98%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.95%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.64%), and NHPC Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.11%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.08%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 89.7 or 0.17% at 52753.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.28% at 15818.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 255.47 points or 0.99% at 25936.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.56 points or 0.52% at 7777.88.

On BSE,2039 shares were trading in green, 701 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)