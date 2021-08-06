Utilties stocks gain

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 22.03 points or 0.9% at 2480.01 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.98%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.69%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.38%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.36%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.58%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.4%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.33%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.23%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.08%).

On the other hand, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.66%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.57%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.61 or 0.01% at 54500.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.5 points or 0.03% at 16300.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.31 points or 0.73% at 26925.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.48 points or 0.47% at 8236.7.

On BSE,1801 shares were trading in green, 837 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

