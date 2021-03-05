Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 15.93 points or 0.72% at 2214.44 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 7.75%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.89%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.36%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 3.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 2.22%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.07%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.86%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.58%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.37%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 2.34%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1.55%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.89%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.91 or 0.23% at 50731.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 49.45 points or 0.33% at 15031.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 62.89 points or 0.3% at 21316.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.37 points or 0.2% at 7048.83.

On BSE,1213 shares were trading in green, 981 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

