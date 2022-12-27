Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 30.1 points or 0.86% at 3539.52 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 3.47%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.78%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.51%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.35%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 1.21%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.02%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.02%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.8%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.64%).

On the other hand, Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.22%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.68%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.13 or 0.12% at 60493.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.65 points or 0.1% at 17995.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 183.5 points or 0.65% at 28290.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.4 points or 0.35% at 8883.28.

On BSE,1971 shares were trading in green, 903 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)