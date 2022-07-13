Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 75.59 points or 2.06% at 3593.77 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 6.91%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.43%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.98%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.13%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 1.36%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.22%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.08%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 0.63%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.62%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 2.27%), NHPC Ltd (up 0.91%), and Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.9%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 321.43 or 0.6% at 53565.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.25 points or 0.54% at 15971.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.37 points or 0.02% at 25776.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.43 points or 0.19% at 8028.4.

On BSE,1594 shares were trading in green, 1641 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

