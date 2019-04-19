Uttam Galva Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 648.69 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 306.49% to Rs 256.13 crore

Net Loss of Galva Steels reported to Rs 648.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 295.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 306.49% to Rs 256.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2126.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 881.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 78.16% to Rs 556.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2548.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

