Modern Denim reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Modern Denim reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.70% to Rs 67.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3818.55 -22 67.6274.88 -10 OPM %3.13-15.31 --1.89-5.28 - PBDT1.22-2.69 LP 1.81-3.47 LP PBT0.98-2.94 LP 0.83-4.46 LP NP0.98-2.94 LP -2.32-4.46 48

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 15:16 IST

