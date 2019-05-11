JUST IN
V2 Retail standalone net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 163.92 crore

Net profit of V2 Retail rose 12.30% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 163.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.07% to Rs 20.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.79% to Rs 748.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 559.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales163.92126.58 29 748.42559.40 34 OPM %2.642.39 -2.709.25 - PBDT5.745.14 12 29.4754.42 -46 PBT1.472.76 -47 15.0546.01 -67 NP4.203.74 12 20.4931.08 -34

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:54 IST

