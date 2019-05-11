V2 Retail standalone net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 163.92 crore

Net profit of rose 12.30% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 163.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.07% to Rs 20.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.79% to Rs 748.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 559.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

163.92126.58748.42559.402.642.392.709.255.745.1429.4754.421.472.7615.0546.014.203.7420.4931.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)