Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.89% to Rs 1.19 croreNet loss of Vadilal Dairy International reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 93.89% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.1919.49 -94 OPM %16.8123.29 -PBDT0.214.18 -95 PBT-0.343.67 PL NP-0.173.49 PL
