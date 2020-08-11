JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

New Delhi Television consolidated net profit declines 54.82% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

K E C International consolidated net profit declines 20.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 2206.76 crore

Net profit of K E C International declined 20.10% to Rs 70.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 88.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 2206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2412.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2206.762412.45 -9 OPM %8.8310.42 -PBDT135.53174.52 -22 PBT96.45137.91 -30 NP70.8088.61 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 08:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU