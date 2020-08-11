K E C International consolidated net profit declines 20.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 2206.76 crore

Net profit of K E C International declined 20.10% to Rs 70.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 88.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 2206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2412.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2206.762412.458.8310.42135.53174.5296.45137.9170.8088.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)