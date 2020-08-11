K E C International consolidated net profit declines 20.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
MRF consolidated net profit rises 131.01% in the March 2020 quarter
RSWM reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 2206.76 croreNet profit of K E C International declined 20.10% to Rs 70.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 88.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 2206.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2412.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2206.762412.45 -9 OPM %8.8310.42 -PBDT135.53174.52 -22 PBT96.45137.91 -30 NP70.8088.61 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU