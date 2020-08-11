Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 18.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.03% to Rs 9457.40 crore

Net profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 18.15% to Rs 2048.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2502.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 9457.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9179.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9457.409179.6388.2090.016940.196185.073981.383402.462048.422502.80

