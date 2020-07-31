JUST IN
Business Standard

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 46.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 550.44 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 46.85% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 550.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 439.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales550.44439.96 25 OPM %13.3511.56 -PBDT76.8853.52 44 PBT66.9545.16 48 NP52.8836.01 47

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:49 IST

