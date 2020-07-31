Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 46.85% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.11% to Rs 550.44 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 46.85% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 550.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 439.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.550.44439.9613.3511.5676.8853.5266.9545.1652.8836.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)