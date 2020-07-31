Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 1932.95 croreNet loss of Reliance Power reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 1932.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2075.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1932.952075.55 -7 OPM %42.3847.01 -PBDT355.03288.97 23 PBT82.0982.87 -1 NP-1.8836.19 PL
