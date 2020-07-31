JUST IN
RIL Q1 PAT jumps 31% to Rs 13,248 cr
Business Standard

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.88 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.87% to Rs 1932.95 crore

Net loss of Reliance Power reported to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 36.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.87% to Rs 1932.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2075.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1932.952075.55 -7 OPM %42.3847.01 -PBDT355.03288.97 23 PBT82.0982.87 -1 NP-1.8836.19 PL

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:49 IST

