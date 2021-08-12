HEG jumps after Q1 PAT soars to Rs 56 cr

HEG rose 2.04% to Rs 2,270.45 after the company's net profit soared 418.60% to Rs 55.80 crore on a 77.3% jump in net sales to Rs 413.69 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Profit before tax surged 579.10% to Rs 74.57 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 10.98 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 result was declared post market hours yesterday, 11 August 2021.

On a segmental revenue basis, graphite business grew 78.12% to Rs 412.46 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 231.56 crore in Q1 FY21. Power revenues climbed 11.25% to Rs 2.57 crore in Q1 FY22 compared with Rs 2.31 crore in Q1 FY21.

HEG is engaged in manufacturing of graphite electrodes, which are used by manufacturers of steel. The firm's segments include graphite, power and unallocable items/others.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)