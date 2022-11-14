Valiant Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 107.11% to Rs 7.87 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 107.11% to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.873.80 107 OPM %12.96-12.37 -PBDT1.05-0.38 LP PBT0.53-0.86 LP NP0.37-0.66 LP
