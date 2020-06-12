Take Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.20% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Take Solutions reported to Rs 10.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 90.20% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 43.42% to Rs 24.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 88.75% to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.636.43 -90 2.4721.96 -89 OPM %-452.38-43.86 --687.04-63.98 - PBDT13.07-38.71 LP 27.2520.30 34 PBT12.68-38.91 LP 25.5119.50 31 NP10.68-37.54 LP 24.9417.39 43
