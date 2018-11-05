BIGBLOC Construction standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 27.92% in the June 2018 quarter
DCM reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Duncan Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.80 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 44.98% to Rs 25.27 croreNet profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 54.40% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.98% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales25.2717.43 45 OPM %8.8218.65 -PBDT1.592.59 -39 PBT0.791.87 -58 NP0.571.25 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU