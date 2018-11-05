JUST IN
BIGBLOC Construction standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 44.98% to Rs 25.27 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 54.40% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 44.98% to Rs 25.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 17.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales25.2717.43 45 OPM %8.8218.65 -PBDT1.592.59 -39 PBT0.791.87 -58 NP0.571.25 -54

