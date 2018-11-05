Vantage Knowledge Academy reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vantage Corporate Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Vantage Knowledge Academy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2018 quarter
AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
AVI Polymers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2018 quarter
Tridev InfraEstates reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreVantage Knowledge Academy reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %0-25.00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0-0.05 100 NP0-0.05 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU