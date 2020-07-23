PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.18% to Rs 1870.06 croreNet profit of PNB Housing Finance declined 9.59% to Rs 257.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 284.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.18% to Rs 1870.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2230.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1870.062230.93 -16 OPM %91.2787.02 -PBDT345.47430.42 -20 PBT329.48414.03 -20 NP257.18284.47 -10
