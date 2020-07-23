PNB Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 9.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.18% to Rs 1870.06 crore

Net profit of PNB Housing Finance declined 9.59% to Rs 257.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 284.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.18% to Rs 1870.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2230.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1870.062230.9391.2787.02345.47430.42329.48414.03257.18284.47

