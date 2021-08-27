ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Hind Rectifiers Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd and TCI Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2021.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd lost 7.00% to Rs 27.25 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8366 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14656 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd tumbled 6.80% to Rs 11.93. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7575 shares in the past one month.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd crashed 5.44% to Rs 187.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12575 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd corrected 5.44% to Rs 11.81. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7534 shares in the past one month.

TCI Finance Ltd plummeted 5.29% to Rs 5.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2018 shares in the past one month.

