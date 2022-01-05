ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, MSP Steel & Power Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2022.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 40 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28964 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd crashed 8.43% to Rs 28.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd tumbled 6.90% to Rs 14.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd dropped 5.98% to Rs 81. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 492 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2620 shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd slipped 5.75% to Rs 68.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20377 shares in the past one month.

