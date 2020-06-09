Energy stocks slip

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 50.76 points or 1.02% at 4929.21 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 5.97%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 5.58%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 4.97%),Aban Offshore Ltd (down 3.59%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 3%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 2.72%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.47%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.45%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.21%).

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.26%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.74%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.19%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.11 or 0.01% at 34374.69.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.55 points or 0.1% at 10156.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 14.27 points or 0.12% at 11951.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 10.03 points or 0.24% at 4165.9.

On BSE,1282 shares were trading in green, 1160 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

