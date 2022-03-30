Axis Bank Ltd jumps around 2%

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 752.8, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.94% in last one year as compared to a 18.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.74% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 752.8, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 17469.85. The Sensex is at 58570.46, up 1.08%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 0.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35847.4, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 122.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.54 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)